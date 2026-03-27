Expanded sitting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council opens in Kazakhstan

Before the meeting, a ceremonial photo session was held involving heads of delegations.

Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, and Chairman of the EEC Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev are attending the meeting.

Observer states are also represented by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga, and Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Joukar.

Earlier, the session was held under the Kazakh PM’s chairmanship in restricted attendance.

Those gathered focused on the further development of trade and economic relations, cooperation in digital technologies, and the role of artificial intelligence. The meeting was held before the Digital Qazaqstan 2026 International Forum in Shymkent, themed “Industry 5.0: The Power of Interaction”, which is expected to deepen multilateral dialogue.

As stated previously, the Eurasian Economic Commission Council convened in January for its first meeting in 2026.