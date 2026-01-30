Kazakhstan outlines EAEU chairmanship priorities

This year, Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Welcoming the participants, Zhumangarin presented the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Union.

According to him, in 2026, it is proposed to focus on introduction of AI tools in economic sectors, the use of the Union's logistics potential, the digitalization of the industry and agro-industrial sector, the rmeoval of barriers in mutual trade, as well as the development of trade-economic cooperation.

Special emphasis has been placed on the need for full implementation of common processes. As of today, out of 77 approved common processes, only 42 have actually been put into operation. Without integration of the information systems of the authorized bodies, it is difficult to ensure the free movement of goods within the Union.

'Seamless’ transit remains among the priorities. The point at issue is a full-scale application of navigation seals, a single transit declaration, and unified mechanisms for ensuring the payment of customs duties, which directly affect the speed and cost of transportation.

Particular attention will be given to the development of cooperative projects. At present, five such projects have been approved with the participation of companies from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Russia. The task is to expand the cooperation portfolio, increase joint production, create jobs, and raise the level of localization.

To expand sales markets, it was proposed to consistently advance trade agreements with third countries, viewing them as one of the key sources of sustainable growth for the businesses of the EAEU member states.

