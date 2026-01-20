Kyrgyzstan's mutual trade with EAEU countries rises by 1.3%

Exports fell sharply by 43.5 percent, while imports edged up by 0.5 percent.

In contrast, trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states showed modest growth. Mutual trade amounted to 4.9 billion US dollars, an increase of 1.3 percent year‑on‑year.

The largest shares of Kyrgyzstan’s trade within the EAEU fall on Russia (64.1%) and Kazakhstan (33.5%).

To note, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Kyrgyzstan reached 184 million pounds sterling ($246 million) in the four quarters ending 2Q2025, marking an increase of 21.1% (32 million pounds sterling, $43 million) compared with the same period a year earlier.