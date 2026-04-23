Kazakh President, OSCE Secretary General discuss sustainable development, climate resilience cooperation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the summit serves as a platform to seek joint solutions to common environmental challenges in Central Asia and neighboring regions.

During the meeting, both sides expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, climate resilience, rational use of water resources, and expanding economic interconnectedness.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).