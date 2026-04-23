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    Kazakh President, OSCE Secretary General discuss sustainable development, climate resilience cooperation

    14:07, 23 April 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu and thanked him for his active participation in the Regional Ecological Summit, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    Kazakh President, OSCE Secretary General discuss sustainable development, climate resilience cooperation
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the summit serves as a platform to seek joint solutions to common environmental challenges in Central Asia and neighboring regions.

    During the meeting, both sides expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, climate resilience, rational use of water resources, and expanding economic interconnectedness.

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

    President President of Kazakhstan OSCE Regional Ecological Summit 2026 Foreign policy Ecology Environment
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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