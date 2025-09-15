Kazakhstan-OSCE cooperation prospects discussed in Astana

Deputy Minister Issetov congratulated Ambassador Rogov on his appointment and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation of Kazakhstan within the OSCE framework.

The sides discussed the priority areas of interaction between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Organization, as well as the prospects for its further enhancement.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the progress of democratic reforms in Kazakhstan initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, specifically addressing the main directives assigned to the Government and new initiatives outlined in his latest State-of-the-Nation Address.

Following the meeting, both sides highly valued the outcomes of joint efforts over the past year and agreed to continue strengthening cooperation.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held talks with Márton Ugrósdy, Deputy Secretary of State of the Prime Minister’s Office – Head of the Office of the Political Director of the Prime Minister of Hungary. The sides discussed a number of issues of cultural, humanitarian and economic cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).