Kazakhstan opens new section of Western Europe - Western China international corridor

The highway is an important part of the Western Europe – Western China transport corridor.

In August of this year, Head of State Kassym-Jomart, via a teleconference, launched the construction of three large projects in the Aktobe, Mangystau, and Kyzylorda regions. These are the Aktobe-Ulgaisyn, Ulgaisyn-Sekseuil, and Sekseuil-Kyzylorda highways.

Under the Aktobe-Ulgaisyn project, a 262-kilometer section of highway is to be reconstructed, with its technical category upgraded from Category II to Category I.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

A new highway is being built through sandy terrain between Sekseuil and Beineu.

Approximately 3 trillion tenge has been allocated for the three projects, which will involve the construction and reconstruction of more than 1,900 kilometers of roads. The work is scheduled to be completed within the next three years. At the same time, contractors have been tasked with making every effort to complete the projects ahead of schedule, Nurlybek Naliyev said.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

To ensure the quality of road construction, a special commission has been established on the instructions of the Prime Minister. It comprises scientists, road industry experts, government officials and members of parliament. The commission is examining the quality of construction materials, including bitumen, crushed stone and other components, as well as measures to regulate the weight loads imposed on road surfaces by heavy vehicles.

Construction work has been completed on the 28-kilometer section that has been opened to traffic. Street lighting and road barriers are scheduled to be installed within the next two weeks.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had modernized 19,100 kilometers of roads in three years.