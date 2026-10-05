Kazakhstan modernizes 19,100 kilometers of roads in 3 years

The development of transport infrastructure is being carried out as part of a directive from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined in his State-of-the-Nation Address 'Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Key Tasks and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation.'

In 2023, 5,656 kilometers of roads were built, reconstructed, or repaired, followed by 7,306 kilometers in 2024 and 6,178 kilometers in 2025.

In 2026, roadworks covered more than 11,000 kilometers. Of this, 3,400 kilometers accounted for the construction and reconstruction of the national road network, 5,000 kilometers for major and medium repairs of national highways, and another 2,400 kilometers for the repair of local roads.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, road transport carried 1.5 billion passengers in 2023, 1.7 billion in 2024, and 1.9 billion in 2025.

In the first eight months of 2026, road transport carried 1.3 billion passengers, an increase of 3.9% compared with the same period in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s highway EV charging network reached 62 stations.