Participants reviewed international business involvement in infrastructure projects, improvements to investment policy, and further easing conditions for doing business.

The Kazakh premier underscored the importance of collaborating with foreign investors, including in fulfilling strategic objectives set by the Head of State to modernize national infrastructure.

"In his recent State of the Nation Address, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a strategic course for large-scale modernization of the country's infrastructure. Central to this effort is the People's Construction program, which will cover all regions of the country. Symbolically, the year 2027 has been declared the Year of the People's Construction. To achieve these goals, about 6.5 trillion tenge is to be allocated from the National Fund through the end of 2029. The scale and significance of these projects go far beyond building individual facilities. In fact, they lay a new foundation for Kazakhstan's sustainable economic development for decades ahead. At the same time, implementing such ambitious tasks opens broad prospects for international partners," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

The Government highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in advanced engineering solutions, modern construction standards, and effective management practices, as well as joint production of building materials, equipment, and components with export potential.

Following presidential directives, the Government is overhauling its system of attracting and supporting investment. Plans include unified investor coordination anchored by the National Investment Holding Baiterek, as well as transferring the national company Kazakh Invest into the holding, and establishing a single front office. This structure will provide comprehensive project support and streamline access to financing instruments. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry continues active work to attract foreign companies.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Special attention was given to legal safeguards for investments, including the President's initiative to establish an investment court in Alatau City applying international best practices.

Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev reported on the protocol assignments from the Council's 38th plenary session. Participants also heard reports from working groups covering investment policy, energy and the oil and gas sector, labor legislation, digitalization, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Erlan Dosymbekov, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association and EY Managing Partner for Central Asia and the Caucasus, presented updates on tax and customs administration, including a new VAT refund procedure for exporters and rules governing re-export taxation and customs transit.

Eni Kazakhstan Chairman and Managing Director Seger Hoytink proposed a risk-based approach to pipeline inspections and improvements to the allocation of additional greenhouse gas emission quotas in the oil and gas sector.

Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases General Director Gabriel Constantin noted joint progress in improving conditions to attract top talent. This includes recognizing international professional certificates and expanding intra-corporate mobility mechanisms for foreign specialists.

KPMG Managing Partner and CEO for Central Asia and the Caucasus, Saken Zhumashev, reported on digitalization progress, highlighting that council members presented cases of AI deployment across transport, industry, energy, telecommunications, and corporate operations. Key priorities include scaling up projects and investing in computing infrastructure.

Khimpharm (SANTO, Polpharma Group) CEO Adam Aleksiejuk proposed introducing a green corridor mechanism to fast-track locally produced pharmaceuticals under investment agreements while maintaining quality, safety, and efficacy standards. He also stressed developing human capital alongside localized manufacturing.

Additional initiatives from international firms were also considered. Polpharma proposed expanding investment agreements to localize new export-oriented medicines.

Anadolu Group (Coca-Cola) raised issues regarding regulation of the sugar-sweetened beverage market, and Beeline Kazakhstan (VEON) put forward proposals for expanding opportunities for private investment in financing social infrastructure construction projects.

Heads of the ministries of National Economy, Energy, Labor and Social Protection, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and Healthcare offered their comments.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov reaffirmed the Government's openness to constructive dialogue to strengthen win-win partnerships. He instructed relevant state bodies and the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association to thoroughly review all proposals and recommendations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Astana plans to open 21 more schools by the end of 2027, creating around 41,500 student places in a single shift.