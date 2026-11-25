In a post on his Instagram page, Kassymbek said nine schools had been built and opened in Astana in 2026, with two more scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

“Several educational facilities are currently under construction. We plan to open another 21 schools by the end of 2027, creating around 41,500 student places in a single shift. We are also attracting private investment in the construction of educational facilities,” Kassymbek said.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

Over the past three years, Astana has seen the construction of 44 schools, 24 of which were built as part of the Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future) national project.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The city is also focusing on strengthening its teaching workforce. In recent years, nearly 1,500 grants have been allocated for the training of specialists at the higher and postgraduate education levels. Currently, nearly 2,000 students are pursuing teaching degrees with financial support from the city administration.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

In addition, a Pedagogical Institute has been established on the basis of the Humanities College, with more than 4,500 students currently enrolled.

According to Kassymbek, these measures are aimed at addressing the shortage of student places, improving access to education, and creating appropriate learning conditions for children.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to open a United Nations University Regional Research Hub.