Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in Bali

The official ceremony was attended by the Kazakh citizens, representatives of the Balinese governmental agencies, business circles and media outlets.

Following the performance of the national anthems and the raising of both countries’ flags, the Ambassador highlighted Kazakhstan’s modern development and emphasized the significance of opening of the Honorary Consulate which is a clear evidence of Astana and Jakarta’s strong commitment to further strengthen and enhance the mutually beneficial cooperation in investment, trade, tourism and culture spheres for the best interests of two friendly nations.

Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office I Wayan Sumarajaya praised this foreign policy initiative of the Government of Kazakhstan, noting the growing trade and economic ties between the two countries, as well as the increase in mutual tourist exchanges.

The newly appointed Honorary Consul I Putu Winastra expressed his gratitude to the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for their trust placed in him. He affirmed his readiness to contribute actively to the development of bilateral relations across various sectors, including the protection of the rights and interests of citizens and legal entities of Kazakhstan.

During the event, participants were presented with informative and musical videoclips about Kazakhstan’s modern development, history, culture and its rich tourism potential.

