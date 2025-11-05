Kazakhstan and Türkiye update military equipment transit agreement

According to deputy Aigul Kuspan, the agreement was signed on September 11, 2024, in Astana.

It aims to regulate and update the conditions for the transit of military equipment and personnel through the two countries’ airspaces. She said the Majilis International Affairs, Defense, and Security Committee is ready to prepare an official conclusion on the draft law.

Recall that the Government of Kazakhstan decreed to sign the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Türkiye on transit of the military equipment and personnel through each country’s airspace on September 11, 2024.