Kazakhstan and Türkiye update military equipment transit agreement
The deputies of the Kazakh Majilis proceeded to reviewing the draft law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Türkiye on transit of the military equipment and personnel through the airspace of Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to deputy Aigul Kuspan, the agreement was signed on September 11, 2024, in Astana.
It aims to regulate and update the conditions for the transit of military equipment and personnel through the two countries’ airspaces. She said the Majilis International Affairs, Defense, and Security Committee is ready to prepare an official conclusion on the draft law.
Recall that the Government of Kazakhstan decreed to sign the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Türkiye on transit of the military equipment and personnel through each country’s airspace on September 11, 2024.