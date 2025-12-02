Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Serbia

Those attending a solemn ceremony were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nataša Rašević, mayors of the cities of Leskovac and Vranje, as well as representatives of various government agencies, the clergy, and members of the academic and business communities of the host country.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia, Madi Atamkulov, noted in his remarks that the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan on Serbia’s strategically important transport corridor connecting countries such as North Macedonia and Bulgaria will provide additional impetus to strengthening bilateral economic relations.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

For her part, Nataša Rašević expressed confidence that the new Kazakhstani mission in this region, at the crossroads of East and West, will encourage business representatives of both countries to establish mutually beneficial contacts.

The well-known Serbian entrepreneur Kristina Stojanović has been appointed Honorary Consul in Predejane.

The Kazakhstan mission in the city of Predejane has become the third Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Serbia. Earlier, in 2023, the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was opened in the city of Užice.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Serbia launched direct flights between capitals to boost ties.