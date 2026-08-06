Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Ohrid to strengthen ties with North Macedonia

The announcement came during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to North Macedonia, Satybaldy Burshakov, and Ohrid Mayor Kiril Pecakov.

During the meeting, Ambassador Burshakov introduced Georgi Vojnovik as the newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ohrid and formally presented him with the Consular Patent.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade, investment, culture, and humanitarian exchanges. Ambassador Burshakov also outlined Kazakhstan's key political and socio-economic development priorities.

Mayor Pecakov presented an overview of Ohrid's municipal initiatives, emphasizing the city's economic and tourism potential, as well as cultural events.

Both sides expressed confidence that the establishment of the Honorary Consulate would serve as a catalyst for closer cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. They noted that the new diplomatic presence is expected to facilitate business partnerships, promote cultural exchanges, and boost tourism between the two countries.

Widely recognized as one of North Macedonia's premier cultural and tourist destinations, the city and the Ohrid region are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List and hosts numerous international cultural events each year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and North Macedonia eye visa-free travel.