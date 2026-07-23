Kazakhstan-Morocco trade surges by 68%, hits $451mn - Foreign Ministry

The Deputy Minister held talks with Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour, Delegate Minister for Investment Karim Zidane, and Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture Redouane Arrach.

The parties noted that bilateral relations have entered a new stage of development. At the end of 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Morocco increased by 68%, exceeding $461 million. This positive momentum has continued in the current year and is accelerating further. The sides emphasized that the potential for trade and economic cooperation is significantly greater than the current level of exchange, and agreed to work together to diversify bilateral trade.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Particular attention was given to industrial cooperation. The parties recalled that earlier this year a Kazakh delegation visited Morocco to study the country’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem, recognized as one of the most competitive in the world. They also discussed prospects for cooperation in the digital economy and information technology.

The parties further reviewed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the agricultural sector, highlighting the complementary nature of the two countries’ economies and reaffirming their intention to continue strengthening the bilateral legal framework in this area.

Considerable attention was also paid to creating favorable conditions for mutual investment. The parties confirmed their interest in launching new institutional mechanisms for cooperation, including exploring the establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

The participants also noted the positive impact of the visa-free regime introduced last year on the growing number of mutual visits by citizens of both countries and expressed confidence that this positive trend would be further reinforced through the development of direct air connectivity and joint tourism initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening Kazakh-Moroccan cooperation and continuing constructive dialogue between the relevant government agencies and business communities of the two countries.

As it was reported, on March 19, 2025, the Agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco entered into force.