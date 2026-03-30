Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Bulgaria's Montana

The highlight of the visit was the official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan, headed by Ivaylo Mitev, owner of «Idea Home», one of the region's largest investment and construction companies.

The event was attended by the city municipality leadership, representatives of the business community, academic and cultural circles, and the Bulgarian media.

Ambassador Temirbayev emphasized the high level of bilateral ties, noting that Bulgaria is one of Kazakhstan's largest trade and economic partners in Southeast Europe.

During the opening ceremony, Tihomir Antonov, Deputy Mayor of Montana, delivered a welcoming speech, highlighting Kazakhstan's strong economic and investment potential and noting the country's rapid development.

Honorary Consul Ivaylo Mitev expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and declared his readiness to enhance trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the regions under his responsibility.

Photo credit: MFA

Earlier, at a meeting with the city municipal leadership, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev briefed the Bulgarian side on large-scale political transformations in Kazakhstan, with particular focus on the results of the Republican Referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution held on March 15, 2026. He emphasized that the updated Basic Law is human-centric, reflects modern social values and state principles, and aims at modernizing the political system of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties also discussed prospects for further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as strengthening interregional ties. The Kazakh diplomat presented Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities and state support measures for foreign investors, including those within the framework of the Astana International Financial Centre, as well as special economic and industrial zones.

Information and presentation materials on Kazakhstan's investment potential and niche projects were handed over to the Bulgarian side for further distribution among the business community.

Montana is a key logistics hub in Bulgaria, located along Pan-European Corridor IV, connecting the city to the "New Europe" bridge over the Danube River. The city has a developed agricultural sector and significant industrial potential, with access to Central European markets.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstanis celebrated Nauryz in the Netherlands.