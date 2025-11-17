Kazakhstan opens facilities to ease emergency services pressure

The Kazakh Health Ministry pointed out in a statement urgent care facilities offer initial medical check-ups and treatment of patients in acute conditions, whose life is not threatened, before the ambulance arrives. To date, such units are 73.2% staffed with doctors, and 100% with nurses and paramedics.

This year, Kazakhstan has integrated urgent medical care provision to the registered population within primary health care, deploying 995 mobile units.

These efforts reduce the strain on emergency services, while quicken care at home, added the Ministry. “Overall, all the changes are aimed at enhancing primary care access, as well as reducing wait times to 2 to 3 days.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 38 new healthcare facilities have been built in Akmola region.