38 new healthcare facilities built in Akmola region

According to him, more than 130,000 residents of Akmola region can see doctors at their place of residence, without having to travel to district centers.

Regional authorities also plan to build a 630-bed world-class multifunctional hospital in the administrative center Kokshetau. Construction works are planned to be carried out from 2025 to 2027. The hospital is expected to employ over 2,000 health professionals, with some of them already undergoing training abroad.

“The hospital will become a unique world-class facility, providing medical aid to the residents of northern regions,” Marat Akhmetzhanov said.

The construction of a multifunctional hospital and an outpatient clinic nears completion in the Kosshy town.

“The hospital is designed for 350 beds and 1,000 visits per day, serving city residents and seven nearby districts, and employing about 1,700 people. As early as January next year, it will begin admitting its first patients. By the end of the year, interior finishing works are expected to be completed, along with the installation of modern medical equipment and furniture. The opening of the main hospital building with 350 beds is scheduled for the first half of 2026,” Akhmetzhanov said.

Meanwhile, the construction of a healthcare complex has been completed in Stepnyak town. The complex unites an outpatient clinic for 200 daily visits and a 45-bed hospital.

