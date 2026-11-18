Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin attended the opening ceremony.

The project was launched by Turkestan Agro KZ, part of the Qaiyp Ata group of companies. It establishes a full-cycle production chain from growing feed crops and raising livestock to slaughter, processing, and selling meat products.

Photo: primeminister.kz

The new facility is designed to produce up to 15,000 metric tons of meat. The company group already operates a meat-processing plant with an annual capacity of 7,200 metric tons and a compound feed mill producing 46,000 metric tons. Parallel projects underway include cultivating fodder crops across 1,400 hectares using sprinkler irrigation and building a modern livestock market with a capacity of 12,000 head.

Australian livestock management technologies were used in constructing the feedlot. Since 2024, Kazakhstan has been adopting elements of the Australian beef cattle model to boost livestock productivity, cut production costs, and modernize feedlots and livestock trading infrastructure.

Photo: primeminister.kz

"We are opening one of the largest feedlot complexes in Central Asia. Three years ago, together with Kazakh farmers, we visited Australia to study advanced livestock farming practices, and today we see that experience put into practice," Serik Zhumangarin said. "Kazakhstan has every opportunity to continue developing the agro-industrial sector: vast pastures, a strong fodder base, skilled specialists, and export potential," he added. "Last year, meat exports exceeded 100,000 metric tons, and that is not the limit for our country. Today, the agribusiness sector accounts for about 6% of the country's GDP. Developing livestock farming and expanding production and deep agricultural processing should become additional drivers of economic growth. In the long run, we aim to raise agribusiness's share of GDP to 10%."

Photo: primeminister.kz

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s sunflower oil output more than doubled.