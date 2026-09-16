Kazakhstan opens applications for Kai-Fu Lee AI mentorship program

The first cohort will launch alongside the opening of the Q.AI research laboratory at the Alem.ai International Center, with participants receiving mentorship from Kai-Fu Lee, founder of Sinovation Ventures and 01.AI, and other leading experts from 01.AI.

The competitive selection process will bring together 20 to 25 participants, who will work in small groups on real-world AI projects and tackle a range of technological and business challenges.

The program will include group mentoring, hands-on workshops, and regular sessions on frontier AI, industry transformation, technology entrepreneurship, and scalable AI solutions. Participants will also attend periodic seminars with Kai-Fu Lee focusing on major trends in artificial intelligence and the development of technology products.

Applications are open to civil servants, representatives of national companies, Tomorrow School students, AI and machine learning specialists and engineers, entrepreneurs, and AI startup founders.

Candidates will be assessed based on their English proficiency, professional background in AI, proven experience with artificial intelligence projects, and motivation to develop scalable AI solutions.

Applications will remain open through September 24, 2026. The first cohort will be announced on October 2 during AI & Digital Bridge 2026.

Those interested can apply via this link.

The initiative aims to support Kazakhstan’s growing AI talent community by providing access to international expertise and strengthening ties with the global AI ecosystem of 01.AI and Q.AI.

Kai-Fu Lee is the founder of Sinovation Ventures and 01.AI and a prominent figure in the global AI industry. He previously headed Google China, founded Microsoft Research Asia, and authored the international bestseller AI Superpowers. His company, 01.AI, is a technology partner of Q.AI.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that deputy Sergey Ponomarev had called for the nationwide rollout of a domestic AI system for early lung cancer detection in Kazakhstan.