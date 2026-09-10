Kazakhstan considers AI for lung cancer detection

Sergey Ponomarev submitted a parliamentary inquiry to Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

He emphasized lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Kazakhstan, with more than 3,000 new cases recorded annually.

The deputy highlighted screening programs have reduced mortality by 20% in the U.S. and 39% in Italy.

He stressed treating advanced lung cancer costs the state about 60 million tenge per patient and many cases, unfortunately, are hopeless. But the main issue is not the money, it is the health of Kazakhstan’s citizens.

This refers to the proposal for a national lung cancer screening program in Kazakhstan, specifically targeting high‑risk groups. The method suggested is low‑dose computed tomography (LDCT), which is widely recognized internationally as the most effective tool for early detection of lung cancer.

He reminded in 2023, with World Bank funding, Kazakhstan developed an AI system for early lung cancer screening, integrated with 200 medical organizations. However, the project stalled and has not been implemented nationwide.

Ponomarev requested clarification on delays, independent evaluation of existing technologies, and clear timelines for launching the project. He also suggested accountability measures if violations are found.

This initiative aligns with Kazakhstan’s new rules on medical screenings, which now include early detection of lung cancer.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the deputies of the Kazakh Qurultay had adopted regulations defining the order and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.