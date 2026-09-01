Kazakhstan opens 57 new schools ahead of new academic year

The main focus of these efforts is to address the shortage of school places while providing children with safe and comfortable learning conditions.

More than 4.1 million children will attend over 8,000 schools across Kazakhstan in the 2026-2027 academic year, including more than 380,000 first-graders.

Ahead of the new academic year, 57 new schools with a combined capacity of 62,000 students have opened across the country. The additional places will help ease pressure on existing schools and give more children access to modern learning facilities.

Most of the new schools have opened in Almaty, as well as in the West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Turkistan regions. The facilities are equipped to support not only the learning process but also sports and the development of students' creative and technical skills.

At the same time, efforts are continuing to address the issue of unsafe and three-shift schools. New facilities are being built with funding from the Special State Fund, the Education Infrastructure Support Fund, local budgets, and private investment.

Kazakhstan is also implementing a program to renovate 1,300 schools under the President's instruction. The program focuses on upgrading school buildings and facilities, strengthening safety and creating a modern learning environment.

Work to address infrastructure shortages and ensure equal learning opportunities for children across all regions of Kazakhstan will continue.

As written before, from 2019 to 2025, funding for Kazakhstan’s education sector increased more than threefold, with 65.9% of the total allocated to teachers’ salaries.