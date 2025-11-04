Kazakhstan harvests a record 1 mln tons of legumes and 4.3 mln tons of oilseeds

The Minister emphasized a strategic shift toward crop diversification and the growing role of legumes and oil-bearing plants in the country’s agriculture.

He stressed a total of 27.1 million tons of grain, with an average yield of 17 centners per hectare, were gathered from 16 million hectares. Last year, the average yield was 16.2 centners per hectare.

20.3 million tons of wheat were collected from 12.2 million hectares.

Noteworthy, a record 1 million tons of legumes and 4.3 million tons of oilseeds were harvested in Kazakhstan for the first time.

Besides, Kazakhstan collected some 4 million tons of barley, 2.9 million tons of potatoes, 3.8 million tons of vegetables, and 2.6 million tons of melons.

Earlier, it was reported, Kazakhstan wrapped up the 2025 cotton harvest.