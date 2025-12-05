EN
    Kazakhstan and Oman reinforce intergovernmental cooperation

    23:09, 5 December 2025

    The Intergovernmental Commission between Kazakhstan and Oman held its first meeting, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    During the event in Muscat, Oman, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

    High-level delegations lead the first session

    The meeting was co-chaired by Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Khalifa Al-Harthy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    Members of the Kazakh and Omani delegations participated in the session, along with invited officials from ministries, departments, and other government agencies of the Sultanate of Oman.

    Bilateral consultations on expanding cooperation

    Ahead of the Commission meeting, the heads of the delegations held in-depth consultations in a small group format, reviewing the current state of bilateral cooperation and identifying prospects for further development.

    The parties underlined the promising nature of Kazakhstan–Oman relations and confirmed their shared intention to build on recent progress. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including investment and financial cooperation, transport and logistics, communications and technology, agriculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    Following the meeting, the two sides signed a Joint Protocol and agreed that the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    Additional working meetings

    On the sidelines of the Commission, Deputy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov also held working meetings with the leadership of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and the Oman Investment Authority.

    These discussions focused on the prospects for deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA
    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA
    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan and Austria explored new industrial partnerships as officials met with major Austrian companies to discuss investment opportunities.

    Kazakhstan and Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Middle East Diplomacy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
