Astana and Vienna explore new areas of industrial cooperation

As part of the official visit of Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, to Austria, Chairman of the MFA's Investment Committee Gabidulla Ospankulov held a series of bilateral meetings with Austrian businesses.

Talks with Primetals Technologies on metallurgical cooperation

During the visit, negotiations took place with Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, the largest division of the global Primetals Technologies group, specializing in environmentally friendly steel production technologies, digitalization, and metallurgical process automation.

The company is one of Austria’s leading engineering enterprises, with an annual turnover exceeding €750 million, and is recognized for its expertise in engineering, rolling technologies, and intelligent industrial systems.

Primetals previously signed an agreement with ERG for a large-scale metallurgical project in Kazakhstan. Building on this cooperation, the sides discussed new opportunities for the company’s participation in Kazakhstan’s industrial initiatives, including potential collaboration with Qarmet and other domestic partners on new production facilities.

Discussions with Magnatech on localization and green technologies

Ospankulov also met with senior executives from Magnatech GmbH, a company with over 30 years of experience in the metallurgy and mining sectors. Magnatech specializes in acid regeneration, energy-efficient industrial solutions, equipment supply, and full-cycle engineering.

The company has delivered major projects in the United States, Germany, Brazil, Austria, India, Türkiye, and several CIS countries, including industrial plant construction and the implementation of green energy technologies.

During the meeting, the sides discussed possibilities for localizing Magnatech’s technological solutions in Kazakhstan, introducing eco-efficient and resource-saving technologies in metallurgy, and developing joint projects in industrial modernization and service support.

Interest in Kazakhstan’s market

Additional meetings were held with Austrian companies seeking to enter the Kazakh market, expand industrial cooperation, and strengthen logistics potential along the Trans-Caspian “Middle Corridor.”

Kazakhstan reaffirms support for investors

Ospankulov emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Austrian technology partners:

“Austrian companies possess strong engineering expertise and extensive experience in implementing industrial projects. Kazakhstan offers significant opportunities for partnership — from metallurgy and mechanical engineering to green technologies and industrial modernization. We stand ready to provide full support to investors and accompany joint initiatives at every stage,” he stated.

Further joint industrial projects

The sides identified concrete areas for further cooperation and agreed to move forward with practical steps to prepare joint projects. In the near future, additional consultations with companies and sectoral agencies will be held to accelerate progress on initiatives in industry and metallurgy.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

