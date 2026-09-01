Kazakhstan and Oman explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation

Arman Issagaliyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Khalifa Al Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, co-chaired the consultations.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Oman relations and reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the trust-based political dialogue.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Particular attention was paid to expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation. The importance of continuing a mutually beneficial partnership in the energy, mining and metallurgical sectors was emphasized. The sides discussed joint projects in food production, transportation and logistics, artificial intelligence and new technologies.

The parties exchanged views on current issues on the regional and global agenda, as well as on cooperation within the UN, OIC, CICA and IOFS. They also discussed prospects for interregional cooperation within the “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” format.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on a schedule of upcoming high-level events.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arman Issagaliyev, paid a working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, where he met with Omani officials to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and expanding investment cooperation.