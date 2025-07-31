Kazakhstan offers integrated support to foreign investors at AIFC platform

The meeting was held with the participation of AIFC Chief Client Officer Bauyrzhan Kankin and Director of the Expat Center Ainur Zhumatova.

During the visit, the parties discussed the measures to integrate government services for investors and officially launched a joint front office. The AIFC Expat Center will offer a full range of services for foreign investors, including visa support, consultations on investment contracts and state support mechanisms, as well as assistance with obtaining long-term residence permits in Kazakhstan (“Golden Visa”).

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

“We view the AIFC Expat Center as an efficient platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The launch of a joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and faster access to key services – from visa assistance to investment consulting,” noted Gabidulla Ospankulov.

The AIFC Expat Center is a unique multifunctional hub created to provide comprehensive support to foreign investors and experts, ensuring their comfortable stay in Kazakhstan. Its operations follow a “one-stop shop” model and are conducted in English.

The joint efforts at the AIFC Expat Center are expected to provide investors with access to a more integrated support system, covering the full cycle from initial consultation to project implementation.

This step is part of a systemic approach aimed at building a convenient and transparent environment for investors and enhancing Kazakhstan’s overall investment attractiveness.