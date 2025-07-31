Kazakhstan, VEON explore deepening partnership in digitalization

Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized strategic importance of the digital sector for Kazakhstan and expressed appreciation to VEON for its contribution to the development of the country’s telecom infrastructure.

“Kazakhstan is prioritizing digital transformation of its economy, and we are interested in expanding cooperation with international companies that bring experience, technology, and scale. VEON is one such partner: the company has already made significant investments in the development of Beeline Kazakhstan, becoming one of the largest private investors in the ICT sector. We see great potential for further expansion, both in urban and rural areas. We are ready to support the implementation of new projects, including 5G deployment, development of data centers, and digital platforms,” he noted.

In conclusion, the Deputy Minister highlighted that VEON, as a member of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of Kazakhstan, is a reliable partner in building the country’s digital ecosystem.

Both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing dialogue and identifying new areas for cooperation in digital technologies, innovation, and investment activities.

VEON, headquartered in Dubai, is one of the largest international telecom groups, serving more than 150 million customers across six countries. In Kazakhstan, VEON is represented by its subsidiary Beeline Kazakhstan, which has long been one of the country’s leading telecom operators and an active participant in the national digital transformation.

