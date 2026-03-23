Kazakhstan observes Day of Purification with nationwide cleanup campaign

The Ministry of Ecology said that 87,000 participants collected 2.7 tons of waste during the campaign.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan

The initiative became part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Taza Qazaqstan program, which has evolved from one-off cleanups into a nationwide movement promoting ecological awareness and personal responsibility. Several sub-campaigns were united under Tazaru Kuni, including Zhanaru Kuni, Taza el bizdin kolymyzda, Taza Qazaqstan - Zhanargan Bolashak, Tabigatka Tagzym, Moldir Bulaq, Taza Zhaiyq, along with eco-challenges such as Ozingnen basta and Ak niet tolkyny.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan

Earlier, President Tokayev addressed the nation, urging citizens to unite in safeguarding the environment and building a sustainable future.

As part of Nauryznama decade, Kazakhstan celebrates March 23 as Tazaru Kuni - the Day of Purification. This day is considered an important festive milestone, symbolizing the renewal of humanity together with nature, the release from the burdens of the past, and the beginning of a new stage.