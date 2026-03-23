Day of Purification: President Tokayev launches nationwide environmental campaign

Tokayev noted that Tazaru Kuni marks a new stage in the implementation of Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

“This is a special day in celebration of Nauryznama decade. The renewal of our society has become a part of the renewal of nature itself. Such a timely coincidence cannot help but inspire all of us to work selflessly for the good of our Motherland,” he said.

According to the President, the nationwide implementation of the Möldir Bulaq initiative is beginning. Under this project, natural springs, coastal areas, and reservoirs will be cleaned. Mass tree planting, along with the cleaning of courtyards, parks, and squares, will also continue.

"The new People’s Constitution, adopted during the celebration of Nauryz, enshrines careful treatment of nature by the citizens as one of the fundamental principles of our worldview. There is no doubt that the New People’s Constitution will become the core of social consolidation, a moral and legal guide, and an unshakable foundation of our Independence," the President underscored.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that the Constitution would instill in society such essential worldview and behavioral principles as unity, creative and responsible patriotism, and, of course, Taza Qazaqstan.

He highlighted that the essence of the ideological concept of Taza Qazaqstan is not only the cleanliness of the streets, courtyards, and homes, but also the purity of thoughts, directed toward achieving the well-being of Kazakhstan’s citizens.

"More and more of our citizens are choosing an ecological lifestyle and rational resource consumption, which is the key to a bright future. In this regard, I call on all Kazakhstanis to take part in the relay of cleanliness and order. I am confident that through joint efforts we will reach new heights in the development of our country and build a Just, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan," he said.

As part of Nauryznama decade, Kazakhstan celebrates March 23 as Tazaru Kuni - the Day of Purification. This day is considered an important festive milestone, symbolizing the renewal of humanity together with nature, the release from the burdens of the past, and the beginning of a new stage.