Kazakhstan nuclear scientists showcase industry potential and workforce capabilities

It was organized by the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency at the Presidential Center to mark Kazakhstan's Nuclear Industry Workers' Day.

The conference focused on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan's nuclear industry, the country's scientific and technological capabilities, workforce development and key competencies, as well as the implementation and commercialization of scientific innovations.

Representatives of the Atomic Energy Agency, the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the Institute of Nuclear Physics, NAC Kazatomprom JSC, Nuclear Technology Park JSC, and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP delivered presentations on key challenges and future development opportunities in the sector.

Photo credit: Atomic Energy Agency

As part of the session titled “Kazakhstan's Nuclear Industry Today,” participants discussed workforce training, the advancement of scientific research and emerging energy technologies, the commercialization of research findings, the activities of domestic research organizations, the uranium industry's production chain, and the skills most in demand across the sector.

Photo credit: Atomic Energy Agency

Special attention was given to open dialogue between experts and conference participants. During the discussion “Who Will Build Kazakhstan's Nuclear Industry?” participants addressed issues related to the workforce and scientific support required for the industry's future development.

The conference outlined key priorities for the development of nuclear science and technology and underscored the importance of cooperation among the government, research institutions, industry enterprises, and young professionals in strengthening Kazakhstan's human capital and scientific and technological capacity in the nuclear sector.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan expands scientific infrastructure for peaceful atom.