Kazakhstan not to host 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships

In particular, the meeting approved the venues for the upcoming world championships.

Thus, the 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships, which was initially scheduled to take place in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region of Kazakhstan, has been decided to be relocated to another country.

“Besides playing host to one of the highlights of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, next season Otepää, in Estonia, will host the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships 2027 as a replacement to Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan,” a statement reads.

Recall that in 2015, Almaty hosted the FIS Nordic Junior and U23 World Ski Championships. The event was held at the Sunqar International Ski Jumping Complex.

According to the statement, the final and official calendars for all FIS disciplines, including the ones from Freestyle, Freeski, and Snowboard, will be confirmed by the Council by Spring 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).