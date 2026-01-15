Kazakhstan deepens cooperation with FIS as President Tokayev meets Johan Eliasch

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIS. Tokayev noted that more than 85,000 people in Kazakhstan are engaged in skiing, stressing that the country has modern infrastructure, including world-class alpine and cross-country skiing facilities, along with international-standard ice arenas.

Photo credit: Akorda

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s focus on preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

For his part, Johan Eliasch expressed its gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support of sport, emphasizing that Kazakhstani athletes perform with dignity at international competitions.

He also highly appraised the socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.

The sides reviewed the opportunities to expand cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIS, such as experience exchange, athlete training, coach education, and refereeing.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Johan Eliasch the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) II degree for his contribution to the development of skiing and snowboarding in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

