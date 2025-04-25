Kazakhstan, North Macedonia keen on strengthening bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the parties discussed the agenda of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kazakh ambassador Burshakov informed the Macedonian minister about the preparations for the participation of the North Macedonia’s delegation in the upcoming Astana International Forum to be held on May 29-30, 2025.

During the negotiations, the Kazakh diplomat suggested the Macedonian side to accelerate the consideration of bilateral agreements, as well as to intensify trade and economic ties, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In his turn, Minister Mucunski noted the importance of the bilateral agenda, while expressing his readiness for active cooperation, including facilitating official visits.

As earlier reported, Deputy Premier – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi attended the second meeting of the second Kazakhstan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Almaty.