Kazakh, Chinese Foreign Ministers meet in Almaty

Delivering his welcome remarks, Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu said that Kazakhstan attaches paramount importance to developing mutually beneficial cooperation and enhancing eternal comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

Cooperation between the two nations is not subject to any geopolitical challenges and conjunctural changes, he said, noting that China is not just a good neighbor and reliable friend, but a close country, with which Kazakhstan enjoys comprehensive relationship.

Nurtleu added that personal friendly contacts between the Kazakh and Chinese Presidents are the pillar of continued interstate relations, with active interaction between governments, parliaments and regions also contributing to greater bilateral cooperation.

Our countries have similar positions on many international and regional issues, demonstrated by close cooperation and traditionally mutual support within multilateral organizations such as the UN, SCO, CICA and CA-China format, he said.

The parties are set to sign the agreement to establish a General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Guangzhou, China as well as a memorandum of cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the countries for 2026/28.

To note, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Almaty for the Central Asia-China Foreign Ministers’ meeting to take place on April 26.

Earlier it was reported that the CA–China format had been discussed at the international scientific forum in Almaty.