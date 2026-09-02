Kazakhstan NOC, Football Federation discuss prospects for cooperation

The NOC was represented by Secretary General Alimzhan Akayev and Director of the Sports Department Bektur Kiyatbay, while the KFF delegation included Secretary General Scott Mann and Adviser to the Secretary General Amantay Baigali.

During the meeting, Mann outlined the main areas of planned reforms in Kazakh football. The sides discussed the commercialization of the football industry, the transition of clubs to private ownership, as well as the further development of women's and youth football.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening professional and management capacity in the sports sector. NOC representatives presented their ongoing educational initiatives and opportunities available through the Olympic Solidarity program.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

They also briefed their KFF counterparts on existing mechanisms for cooperation with the International Olympic Committee and international and national sports federations, as well as opportunities to use international Olympic programs to support the development of sports organizations and their personnel.

Mann expressed interest in involving KFF staff and managers in the NOC's educational projects, including administrative courses, programs focusing on gender equality and women's leadership, and other initiatives aimed at enhancing the professional skills of sports specialists.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The KFF Secretary General also expressed readiness to support the NOC's initiatives, which would help expand the exchange of experience and professional expertise between the two organizations.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their interest in continuing joint efforts and further strengthening cooperation for the benefit of Kazakh sport.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina had advanced to the second round of the US Open 2026 after defeating American Thea Frodin in straight sets.