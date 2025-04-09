Kazakhstan, Netherlands discuss key areas of cooperation in agriculture

The event was attended by Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov, and Jan-Kees Goet, Secretary-General of the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the sides discussed the current situation and prospects for bilateral cooperation in agricultural sector.

“Our common goal is to promote sustainable development of agriculture and food industry, by adapting to the challenges associated with climate change. I am confident that the working group will play a key role in expansion of trade-investment partnership between our countries in agro-industrial sector,” Azat Sultanov said.

The meeting focused on key areas of cooperation, such as seed production and selection, agrarian science and commercialization of research achievements, veterinary, plant protection, including combating locusts and using pesticides.

The participants emphasized the importance of sustainable development of agriculture and enhancement of scientific-technical exchange, as well as expressed readiness to continue active interaction to raise effectiveness of agro-industrial sector and food security.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

Jan-Kees Goet said that research institutions of the Netherlands are ready to hold a workshop training on inspection and certification, as well as to work on development of the Kazakhstan Seed Industry Road Map.

As part of the visit, the delegation of the Netherlands will visit the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center and agrarian research institutions.

Фото: Kazinform

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan is ready to export up to 2 mln tons of wheat to Iran.