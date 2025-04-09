Kazakhstan ready to export up to 2 mln tons of wheat to Iran

The sides debated key issues of bilateral agricultural cooperation and outlined potential steps for expanding mutual deliveries of farm products.

The Minister noted the positive dynamics of trade between Kazakhstan and Iran. For the past two months of 2025, the agro-industrial complex products turnover between the two nations reached 72.4 million US dollars that is 147.9% more compared to the same period of 2024. The main products exported from Kazakhstan to Iran are barley, lamb, beef, vegetable oils, corn, vegetables, and beans.

Photo credit: Agriculture Ministry

For the past 10 years, Kazakhstan has exported over 9 million tons of grains, including wheat and barley. The Minister said Kazakhstan may increase wheat deliveries up to 2 million tons and up to 1 million tons of barley a year.

The ambassador expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation in the agrarian sector and boosting mutual supplies.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen the partnership within the Kazakhstan-Iran working group.