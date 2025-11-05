Kazakhstan needs to invest in people to secure digital sovereignty

Speaking about the country’s readiness to compete in the digital economy, Sakhariyanov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s success relies on three key elements: a supercomputer, comprehensive databases, and skilled people. Among these, he noted, investing in human capital is the most crucial step toward national progress.

He underlined that developing digital content in the Kazakh language should become a national priority, as this would strengthen the country’s visibility in the global digital space and encourage major technology companies to take Kazakhstan into account. According to him, the creation of domestic-language content is an important step toward achieving digital sovereignty.

Sakhariyanov also highlighted the role of journalists in strengthening national independence in the information sphere. He said that when journalists in Kazakhstan enjoy stable incomes, career growth, and professional opportunities comparable to those in other countries, the nation will achieve greater information sovereignty.

He called on the government and the media community to work together to support journalism and increase funding for local content production. Sakhariyanov noted that Kazakhstan faces strong competition from neighboring countries, particularly Russia, whose state media budgets significantly exceed Kazakhstan’s by several times.

He concluded that supporting domestic media and ensuring the sustainability of the national information space should be viewed as a strategic priority.

