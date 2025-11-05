AI’s rise is a challenge for national media

Bakhriddinov noted that while artificial intelligence holds great potential, its unchecked impact could have serious consequences for society. He stressed that without proper attention and regulation from the government, AI-driven algorithms might distort the information landscape and weaken traditional media institutions.

Citing Nepal as an example, Bakhriddinov said that social media-fueled protests there, heavily influenced by AI-based content curation, had led to significant unrest. He explained that AI systems often learn from foreign data sources, lacking both accountability and a cultural component, which makes the issue one of national sovereignty.

He also warned that the growing shift of advertisers toward AI and neural networks could pose a major threat to the future of domestic media. “When advertisers turn to AI, that will mark the end of traditional media,” he said.

In turn, General Director of Atameken Business Kanat Sakhariyanov expressed confidence that AI would not be able to fully replace human journalists, emphasizing that the profession is guided by qualities such as empathy, ethics, and a sense of justice.