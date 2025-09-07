Kazakhstan national team ready to give their all against Belgium

The Kazakhstani team arrived in Brussels on Friday evening. At Zaventem Airport, Kazakh students studying at Belgian universities greeted the players. With Kazakh flags and the sound of the dombra, they came specifically to show support and wish the team success.

Our correspondent spoke with team members about their mindset ahead of the match.

“It’s great that even far from home, our fans are giving us such a warm welcome. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win at home against Wales. Still, we are fully focused on the game with Belgium. We have a day to recover, and I’m confident we will play good football,” said Mukhammedzhan Seisen.

“No extra motivation is needed. This is the Belgium national team. Everyone is fully focused, and the rest is in God’s hands. I am sure everything will turn out well,” commented Sergey Maliy.

A group of Kazakhstani journalists and bloggers also traveled to Belgium to cover the upcoming match.

The game against Belgium will take place on Sunday at 9 p.m. Brussels time. The match at Anderlecht Stadium will be officiated by a Romanian referee team led by Radu Petrescu, with Radu Ghinguleac and Mircea Grigoriu as assistants.

Ahead of this match, Kazakhstan has three points from four games, while Belgium has seven points from three matches.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported when and where to watch live the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Belgium and Kazakhstan.