Kazakhstan names universities with supercomputing facilities

“Access will be available to virtually all universities. However, at present, our major supercomputers are installed at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University,” Yeshenkulov said at a briefing in the Senate of Kazakhstan.

He noted that the supercomputers will be accessible to anyone wishing to conduct research using high-performance computing resources.

The vice minister added that the installation of supercomputers at other universities remains a possibility in the future.

“For now, the systems we have installed are sufficient to process the data we are currently working with. These are not standard supercomputers; they feature very powerful technical capabilities,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed an executive order declaring the year 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.