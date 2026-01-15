Kazakhstan names universities with supercomputing facilities
Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov has explained which universities in the country currently host supercomputers and who can access them, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“Access will be available to virtually all universities. However, at present, our major supercomputers are installed at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University,” Yeshenkulov said at a briefing in the Senate of Kazakhstan.
He noted that the supercomputers will be accessible to anyone wishing to conduct research using high-performance computing resources.
The vice minister added that the installation of supercomputers at other universities remains a possibility in the future.
“For now, the systems we have installed are sufficient to process the data we are currently working with. These are not standard supercomputers; they feature very powerful technical capabilities,” he said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed an executive order declaring the year 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.