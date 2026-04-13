Kazakhstan names top grain stock regions

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, grain and legume stocks increased year-on-year, with food-grade grain accounting for the largest share at 10.69 million tons, followed by seed (1.35 million tons) and feed grain (1.32 million tons).

Wheat remains the dominant crop, with stocks reaching 10.8 million tons, the majority of which is soft wheat, while durum accounts for more than 525,000 tons.

Among other crops, notable volumes include barley (1.49 million tons), rice (177,800 tons), oats (157,000 tons), and corn (104,000 tons). Overall grain volumes have seen moderate growth compared to last year, with wheat continuing to dominate as the country’s main export and staple crop.

In terms of economic entities, the largest share of grain stocks is held by individual and peasant farms (5.68 million tons), followed by grain elevators (3.49 million tons) and agricultural enterprises (2.58 million tons).

The northern grain-producing regions remain the leaders, with Akmola region topping the list at 4.02 million tons, followed by Kostanay region (3.41 million tons) and North Kazakhstan region (3.31 million tons).

Foreign trade data for January 2026 indicates strong export performance, with wheat accounting for the bulk of shipments at 958,800 tons, alongside barley, corn, rice, and legumes.

Imports, meanwhile, remain significantly lower than export volumes and consist mainly of wheat, barley, and rice.

For comparison, total grain and legume stocks stood at 13.36 million tons as of April 1, 2026, compared to 13.2 million tons in 2024, indicating a gradual increase over time.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.