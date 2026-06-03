Kazakhstan names strong squad for next boxing World Cup stage

As part of preparations for the 2026 Boxing World Cup stage, international training camps will be held in Guiyang from June 15 to 21, bringing together teams from 19 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Italy, France and South Korea.

The Kazakhstan squad features Alua Balkibekova, Nazym Kyzaibay, Elina Bazarova, Viktoriya Grafeeva, Aida Abikeyeva, Laura Yessenkeldi, Natalia Bogdanova, Valeriya Aksenova, and Dina Islambekova.

Among those selected are four reigning world champions — Kyzaibay, Abikeyeva, Bogdanova and Balkibekova — alongside reigning Asian champion Islambekova, underscoring the strength of Kazakhstan’s squad.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Olympic boxing could see the return of protective headgear and the introduction of artificial intelligence-assisted judging.