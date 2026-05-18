Kazakhstan names squad for Asian Triathlon Cup in China

Kazakhstan’s preliminary squad for the continental tournament in China includes four athletes: Ayan Beisenbayev, Temirlan Temirov, Maxim Shmulich, and Arlan Zhanabay, who will represent the country at the event.

A total of 70 athletes are set to compete in the men’s event.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on May 23.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 1st Asian Jumps Championships kicks off in Chongqing, China.