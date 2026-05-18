5 Kazakh athletes to compete at Asian Jumps Championships in China

Kazakhstan will be represented at the continental tournament by five female athletes:

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya — high jump

Elizaveta Matveeva — high jump

Anastassiya Rypakova — long jump

Mariya Yefremova — triple jump

Polina Ivanova — pole vault

On the opening day of the championships, Elizaveta Matveeva, Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, and Anastassiya Rypakova are scheduled to compete.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.