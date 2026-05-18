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    5 Kazakh athletes to compete at Asian Jumps Championships in China

    16:17, 18 May 2026

    The 1st Asian Jumps Championships kicks off on May 18 in Chongqing, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan..

    5 Kazakh athletes to compete at Asian Jumps Championships in China
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan will be represented at the continental tournament by five female athletes:

    • Nadezhda Dubovitskaya — high jump
    • Elizaveta Matveeva — high jump
    • Anastassiya Rypakova — long jump
    • Mariya Yefremova — triple jump
    • Polina Ivanova — pole vault

    On the opening day of the championships, Elizaveta Matveeva, Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, and Anastassiya Rypakova are scheduled to compete.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.

    Athletics Sport Kazakhstan China National Olympic Committee
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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