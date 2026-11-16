Kazakhstan names new vice minister of science and higher education

According to the Government's press service, Gani Nygymetov was born in 1983 in the Aktobe region. He graduated from L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Monterey Institute of International Studies (USA), and Nazarbayev University.

He began his career in 2003 at the Congress of Youth of Kazakhstan.

2007–2009 — Expert Analyst and Project Manager at the Department of Public Administration of the National Analytical Center under the Government and National Bank of Kazakhstan.

2009–2012 — Director of the Department of International Cooperation at Nazarbayev University.

2012–2013 — Deputy General Director for Development and Director of the Central Office for Science at the Center for Energy Research; General Director for Business Development at the Nazarbayev University Research & Innovation System.

2013–2016 — President of the Center for International Programs.

2016–2017 — CEO of the Center for Strategic Initiatives.

2017–2018 — Director of the Institute of Eurasian Integration.

2018–2020 — Deputy Head and then Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

2020–2022 — Deputy Akim (Governor) of the North Kazakhstan region.

2022–2023 — State Inspector at the Presidential Administration.

2023–2024 — Deputy Chief of Staff at the Senate of Parliament.

From April 2024 until the appointment — Rector of Gumarbek Daukeyev Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications.

Earlier today, we reported that a new head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee was named.