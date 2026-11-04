Kazakhstan names new vice minister of labor and social protection

The corresponding government resolution was signed Wednesday.

Ainur Abdyrakhmanova was born in 1984 in the Akmola region.

She holds degrees from Kunayev University, the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan.

Abdyrakhmanova began her public service career in 2005 as a specialist at the Korgalzhyn District Department of Employment and Social Programs in the Akmola region.

Between 2007 and 2008, she headed the social standards and assistance division at the Tselinograd District Department of Employment and Social Programs.

She joined the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in 2008, holding expert and senior expert roles at the Social Assistance and Services Department until 2014.

From 2014 to 2017, Abdyrakhmanova served as a senior expert at the Social Assistance Department of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development before returning to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, where she headed a Social Assistance Department division until 2020.

After two years at the Human Resources Development Center JSC, where she worked as department head and senior expert from 2020 to 2022, Ainur Abdyrakhmanova was appointed Deputy Director of the Labor Ministry's Social Assistance Department.

Before her new appointment, she had served as Director of the Social Assistance Department since 2024.

As written earlier, a Vice Minister of Healthcare was appointed in Kazakhstan.