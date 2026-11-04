Ex-chief of SK-Pharmacy appointed vice healthcare minister

The Government signed the corresponding resolution.

Before the appointment, Assylbekov had served as Chairman of the Management Board of SK-Pharmacy since 2025.

Nurlybek Assylbekov was born in 1966 in the South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute, M. Saparbayev South Kazakhstan Humanities Institute, and M. Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

He began his career in 1990 as a pharmacy technician.

From 1991 to 2000, Assylbekov held deputy management and specialist roles at state and commercial pharmaceutical entities in the South Kazakhstan region.

He transitioned to public service in 2000, serving in the South Kazakhstan regional governor’s office.

From 2002 to 2012, he managed regional and municipal departments of the Ministry of Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Control Committee across Almaty, Astana, and the South Kazakhstan region.

Nurlybek Assylbekov later worked as a senior expert in the Prime Minister's Office from 2012 to 2015 and led Astana’s Consumer Protection Department until 2017.

After holding senior executive posts within the Health Ministry from 2017 to 2022, he was appointed Head of the Shymkent Healthcare Department, a position he held until 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Assel Zhanassova was appointed Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan.