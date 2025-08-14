Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Enlightenment

Born on April 7, 1993, in Almaty, is a graduate of the Gumilev Eurasian National University and Kazakh University of Technologies and Business.

He started his career in January 2016 at the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry.

He also worked at the Information and Communications Ministry in 2016-2018, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in 2018-2019 and 2021-2024, Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry in 2019-2021, and Industry and Construction Ministry in 2024-2025.

From February 2025 up to the present headed the architecture and digital transformation policy department.

Kazinform earlier reported the First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan was appointed.