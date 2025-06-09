First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan appointed

He was born in 1977 in Aktobe. He graduated from Zhubanov University and Aktobe Institute of Management, Business and Law "NUR".

He began his career in 1997 as a specialist in the akimat of the Mugalzhar district of Aktobe region.

Between 2000 and 2014, he built his career in the banking sector.

In 2014, he served as Acting Chief Expert of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2014 to 2021, he held positions as Chief Expert, Head of Department, Deputy Director, and Director of a Department at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2021 to 2022, he headed the Sector of the Analytical Department of the Security Council of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From 2022 to 2023, he served as Head of the Economic Department of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2023 to 2024, he was the Chairman of the Migration Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2024 to 2025, he served as Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, Viktoriya Shegay has been appointed Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.